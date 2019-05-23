Nick Bosa out a few weeks with Grade 1 hamstring strain

Getty Images

It looks like 49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa‘s next on-field work with the 49ers is going to come at training camp.

The team announced on Thursday that Bosa suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain when he was injured during Tuesday’s organized team activity. That’s the lowest level of strain, but the team said he will be out for a few weeks while recovering from the injury.

Given the dwindling number of OTAs before June’s mandatory minicamp and the possibility that Bosa could aggravate his hamstring issue, its a very safe bet that the 49ers will let their first-round pick’s transition to the NFL continue from an observer’s vantage point for the remainder of the offseason program.

Once they do get to camp, the 49ers will likely be cautious about ramping Bosa’s workload back up. He only played three games at Ohio State last season due to a core muscle injury, so it’s been a while since he’s been playing at full speed.