The Panthers have inquired about free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

McCoy has not scheduled a visit to Charlotte. He will visit the Browns on Friday, one of multiple teams who have interest in the six-time Pro Bowler.

He reportedly is considering three or four teams, including the Ravens.

The Buccaneers released McCoy on Monday, declining to pay the $13 million they owed him for 2019.

He made 54.5 sacks in his nine seasons in Tampa.