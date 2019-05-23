Panthers hoping for healthy, restocked line by training camp

Getty Images

Quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t throwing during OTAs yesterday, but they’re not panicked about that.

In fact, the encouraging signs were all around, as two of the key pieces of their offseason line makeover were doing more than anticipated.

Free agent signings Daryl Williams and Matt Paradis were each doing some of the individual drills and installation work, but not the team drills. Both said they hoped to be cleared in time for training camp.

For Williams, it was a training camp knee injury that derailed his quest for a new contract after an All-Pro season at right tackle in 2017. He signed a one-year prove-it deal this offseason, for much less than he’d have gotten otherwise. Paradis suffered a broken leg last year in Denver, but the Panthers were eager to sign him to replace the retired Ryan Kalil at center.

Williams is likely to move inside to left guard when he returns full-time, as the Panthers like the potential of 2017 second-rounder Taylor Moton at right tackle.

“I think at guard you don’t have to kick back as much. In the run game, I feel like it’s a little tougher,” Williams told Bill Voth of the team’s official website. “But at the end of the day, we’re all linemen. So whatever happens, I’m just going to give it my all.”

Coupled with second-round pick Greg Little at left tackle and Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner, the Panthers are aggressively addressing a problem area from a year ago, when injuries made a mess of things.

“We felt pretty good going into last year and we lost three tackles within four days of practice,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, referring to Matt Kalil, Williams, and Jeremiah Sirles. “We’ve just got to stay healthy and be fortunate that way.”

And nobody hopes that’s the case more than Newton himself, who would benefit from a cleaner pocket.