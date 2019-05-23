Patriots sign Gunner Olszewski

Getty Images

The Patriots signed receiver Gunner Olszewski, according to the league’s official transactions.

Olszewski went undrafted out of Bemidji State.

He earned a tryout during the Patriots’ rookie minicamp earlier this month and impressed enough for the team to sign him to its 90-player roster.

Olszewski played cornerback in college, making 310 tackles, a sack and 13 interceptions in 42 games over four seasons. As a senior, he earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference defensive player of the year honors after 63 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defensed.

Olszewski also played on the school’s baseball team.