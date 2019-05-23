Quinnen Williams nursing calf injury at Jets OTAs

Getty Images

Josh Allen isn’t the only first round pick dealing with a lower body injury as they go through the organized team activity period for the first time.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is also a spectator during Thursday’s practice session. Per multiple reports from the team’s practice facility, Williams is dealing with a calf injury and is doing light work on the side while the rest of the team does drills.

There’s no sign that the injury is a major one as those same reports call the team’s decision to hold Williams out is a precautionary one.

Williams was the third overall pick of this year’s draft and is one of 16 first-round picks yet to sign their first NFL contract.