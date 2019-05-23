Raiders’ new stadium is nearly halfway finished

Getty Images

It’s due to open in roughly 15 months. And it’s currently nearly halfway to completion.

Via Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders’ new stadium is “nearly halfway” to completion. It also continues to be on schedule for an August 2020 opening.

That said, Velotta cautions, vaguely, that plans are not complete “to move thousands of people to and from the 65,000-seat indoor stadium.” So it’s apparently possible that the stadium will be ready but that the surrounding infrastructure aimed at regularly filling and emptying the venue with humans in the possession of cash money to spend there won’t be.

The Raiders have executed a lease in Oakland with an option for 2020, in the event the stadium isn’t ready. This shouldn’t be interpreted as a suggestion that the stadium won’t be ready; mere mention of the possibility that the team won’t move to Las Vegas by 2020 gets some Raiders fans nearly as upset as mere mention of the possibility that Derek Carr won’t be the starting quarterback through 2030.