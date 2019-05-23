Ravens reportedly on Gerald McCoy’s short list, Browns visit set

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy may be headed for the AFC North.

Word of the Browns interest in his services predated his release in Tampa and the Bengals were identified as another interested party on Wednesday. It appears the Ravens are in the mix as well.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Ravens are on McCoy’s short list as he looks for a new team. McCoy is reportedly strongly considering three or four teams and the Browns are also on that list.

Cabot adds that McCoy is likely to take a visit to meet with the Browns as he doesn’t know the members of their defensive coaching staff. Per the report, a chance to advance to the playoffs is expected to factor into the choice along with his comfort level with the players and coaches in the organization.

UPDATE 3:47 p.m. ET: Browns General Manager John Dorsey said that McCoy will visit the team on Friday.