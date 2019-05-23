Saints working out running backs

Getty Images

The Saints continue to beat the bushes looking for veteran depth at certain positions.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints worked out three Thursday while they were going through OTAs.

The backs they kicked the tires were Fozzy Whittaker, Robert Kelley, and Buck Allen.

Whittaker is coming off a torn ACL last year, but was a useful backup for the Panthers. Kelley was also shelved early last season, after two games for Washington. Allen played 14 games for the Ravens last year, rushing 41 times for 110 yards (2.7 per carry).