Sammy Watkins trying to “manifest a great year”

Getty Images

It’s unknown at this point if the Chiefs are going to have wide receiver Tyreek Hill back for the regular season and any plan for life without him is likely to include a big role for Sammy Watkins.

Watkins’ injury history makes that a dicey proposition. He missed six games during his first season with the Chiefs and has missed at least three games in three of his five NFL seasons. Watkins is confident that the team can count on him, however.

The wideout recently tweeted that “the world will now get to witness my greatness again” and was asked about why that was the case during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Just the work I’ve been putting in,” Watkins said. “The confidence I have in myself and knowing that my body just feels amazing, just knowing that my body is holding up. I’m constantly getting faster, stronger, better, and I’m getting the support from the team, from my teammates and the organization. I feel like the fans and everyone, all the support I’ve been getting, it can’t go wrong. The universe kinda gives everybody what they wish for and the energy that they push out. That’s what I’ve been doing, trying to manifest a great year.”

Watkins credits the Chiefs staff with helping him “tremendously” with his body as he heads into the 2019 season. He also said he feels settled in the offense after bouncing from the Bills to the Rams to the Chiefs from 2016 through 2018. Whether Hill’s around or not, the Chiefs will be hoping health and comfort lead to bigger things in Watkins’ second year with the team.