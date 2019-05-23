Stephen Ross: Dolphins’ starting quarterback is not my decision

AP

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is staying out of his team’s quarterback decision.

Ross said coach Brian Flores and his staff will not get any input from the owner in deciding between second-year quarterback Josh Rosen and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“He’s competing,” Ross said of Rosen, via the Miami Herald. “That’s all I know. I’m not making the decision. He’s competing. There’s nothing else to say. The coach has told you that. Everybody tells you that. That’s all it is.”

Rosen is 22 years old and is under contract for a total of just $6 million over the next three years. Fitzpatrick is 36 years old and is under contract for two years and $11 million. Realistically, any owner seeing those numbers would prefer the younger, cheaper quarterback to earn the job. But Ross will let others decide who has earned it.