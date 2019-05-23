Todd Monken on installing offense without top wideouts: You do what you can

AP

Odell Beckham is not taking part in the voluntary organized team activities the Browns are holding right now and Jarvis Landry has been sitting out of practices with an injury, which leaves offensive coordinator Todd Monken without two key players as he works to install this year’s offense.

Wednesday’s OTA also saw Antonio Callaway sitting out, so Monken had even less on his plate. After the practice, he focused on the need to make the most out of whoever is available on a given day.

“You do what you can,” Monken said, via Cleveland.com. “The most important part is we have a vast majority of our guys here. In terms of your installs, what we’re doing offensively, our calls and our adjustments receiver-wise, it’s obviously a challenge for our quarterbacks in terms of the receiving corps that are out there, but that’s part of the deal. It’s their job to make them right.”

Monken found a bright side to the absences by pointing to chances for other wideouts like Damion Ratley and Derrick Willies to make a case for continued roles once the team gets closer to the regular season. Those roles would be small ones in an ideal Browns world, but, as those around Cleveland know well, living in that world isn’t guaranteed.