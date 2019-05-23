Tom Brady again skipping OTAs

Getty Images

Tom Brady is skipping the Patriots’ voluntary offseason program for a second consecutive year, Ryan Hannable of NESN reports.

Brady was among 14 players who were not on the field for the team’s OTAs on Thursday, joining Sony Michel, Isaiah Wynn, Michael Bennett, Patrick Chung, Demaryius Thomas, Kyle Van Noy, Deatrich Wise, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Nate Ebner, Yodny Cajuste, Nick Brossette, Ryan Allen and Joe Cardona, per NESN.

Brady, 41, presumably is spending more time with his family during the offseason.

Missing out on the team’s voluntary workouts certainly didn’t impact Brady in 2018. He passed for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 touchdowns in the regular season and added 953 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the postseason.

He has yet to meet rookie receiver N’Keal Harry, though the two have connected on social media. But Brady and Harry will have plenty of time to get to know one another during the mandatory minicamp and in training camp.