Vic Beasley, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett skipping Falcons’ OTAs

Getty Images

Some of the Falcons’ best defensive players are choosing to stay away from Organized Team Activities.

Among those not in attendance are defensive end Vic Beasley, linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn skipped today but had been there earlier in the week. Wide receiver Julio Jones is also staying away.

OTAs are voluntary, but coach Dan Quinn was hoping Beasley, in particular, would get some work in on the field.

“We did as much as we could do in the classroom and through the video,” Quinn said. “He wanted to stay doing the training that he was doing on some of the things we spoke about. He’s certainly applying it in the training, but of course there is nothing like the on the field stuff.”

Quinn added that Beasley has some pass rush technique work he can improve on.

“Our angles, our takeoffs and how we’d work our hands. There are some specific exercises and techniques that I wanted him to work through that I thought would make a big impact for his time. Every moment was devoted to that,” Quinn said.

Players are free to choose to attend or skip OTAs, but Quinn’s comments hint at the well-known fact that coaches think players ought to be there.