Washington signs Adam Bisnowaty

Getty Images

Washington announced it signed offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty on Thursday. The team waived offensive tackle Chidi Okeke in a corresponding move.

Bisnowaty, 25, has played one career regular-season game, seeing action in a 2017 game for the Giants.

The Giants made him a sixth-round draft pick in 2017. The team waived him out of the preseason, but he returned to the practice and ended up earning a late-season promotion to the 53-player roster.

He also has spent time with the Lions, Panthers and Vikings, including a stint on Minnesota’s practice squad last year. The Vikings cut him May 8.

Okeke signed with Washington on April 30 as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee State.