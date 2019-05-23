Xavier Rhodes appreciates Mike Zimmer being tough on him

Getty Images

Various Vikings players had their names pop up as part of trade chatter as the offseason unfolded and cornerback Xavier Rhodes was on that list.

Rhodes didn’t wind up going anywhere, but that wasn’t because the team was overjoyed by his play last season. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Rhodes “needs to play up to that contract” he signed in 2017 that is set to pay him over $10 million this season.

The critique was received well by Rhodes. He said he appreciates “being hard on us, being tough on us” and believes last year’s play was worthy of a rebuke on many fronts.

“Me and him spoke on that,” Rhodes said, via the Pioneer Press. “I mean, we had a bad year as a whole team, so everybody was messing up. We all need to come together as at team and correct our mistakes. I was one of those guys being a leader on the team, not making as many plays as I did in previous years.”

Zimmer said on Wednesday that Rhodes is “doing better” this offseason, but the full response won’t come until several months from now.