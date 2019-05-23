Zach Ertz has “huge chip on my shoulder” after 116-catch season

Getty Images

Zach Ertz caught 116 passes for the Eagles last year and he thinks he may have even more room to operate in 2019.

Ertz thinks the return of wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the team will mean “more space in the middle of the field” as defenses adjust to make sure Jackson doesn’t beat them over the top. If that translates to another year of big receiving numbers, it may allow Ertz to reach one of his goals.

Rob Gronkowski was considered the league’s best tight end for most of his career, but Gronkowski has retired and Ertz would like to take his place.

“I’ve said it since my rookie year, which I can’t believe was seven years ago,” Ertz said, via Philly.com. “I said I wanted to be one of the best to ever play the tight end position, not only in this organization, but anywhere. … People are saying there are one or two guys that are better than me. My goal is to be the best. So I have a huge chip on my shoulder going into this year.”

Catching a lot of balls might not be enough for Ertz to get that recognition as Travis Kelce and George Kittle edged him out in Pro Bowl voting last year, but it would likely work just fine for the Eagles.