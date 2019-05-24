Adam “Pacman” Jones announces his retirement

Getty Images

The NFL career of Adam “Pacman” Jones has come to an end.

Jones posted a video to his Instagram account saying that “it’s official that I’m done with the NFL.”

Jones was a 2005 first-round pick of the Titans and made an immediate impact as both a cornerback and a returner. He also had a slew of off-field incidents, including involvement in a fight at a Las Vegas strip club that was followed by someone in Jones’ entourage returning to the club and opening fire. Three people were injured and Jones was charged with felonies before pleading no contest to conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct.

Jones was suspended for the entire 2007 season by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a result of the off-field troubles and returned with the Cowboys in 2008. He served another suspension during the season, didn’t play at all in 2009 and then joined the Bengals for the 2010 season.

He dealt with injuries early in his time with the Bengals, but eventually found a consistent on-field role over eight seasons in Cincinnati and was voted to the All-Pro team as a return specialist in 2014. He ended his career by appearing seven games for the Broncos in 2018.

Jones ends his career with 17 interceptions, five punt return touchdowns, two interception returns for touchdowns and a fumble return for a touchdown.