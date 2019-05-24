Browns sign Sione Takitaki to wrap up draft class

AP

The Browns have all seven of this year’s draft class under contract.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki was the last unsigned pick, but the team announced on Friday that the third-round pick has agreed to his deal. It’s a four-year contract for Takitaki.

Takitaki comes to Cleveland after leading BYU with 118 tackles during his final college season. He had a rough start to his college career as he sat out games due to multiple suspensions and academic issues kept him off the field in 2016, but his final two years were trouble free.

The Browns used their first four picks of this year’s draft on defensive players with cornerback Greedy Williams, safety Sheldrick Redwine and linebacker Mack Wilson joining Takitaki as new faces on that side of the ball.