Buccaneers cut a guy to make room for Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have a big addition to the roster soon.

They needed to make a somewhat smaller move to make room for it.

The Buccaneers announced they were waiving cornerback David Rivers. He was originally an undrafted rookie in Packers camp, and joined the Bucs in December 2017. He went to camp with them last year but was waived with an injury settlement, but came back to the practice squad, and was promoted late in the year. He’s played in three NFL games.

They needed the spot for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who agreed to a one-year deal yesterday, but hasn’t signed yet since he’s in France.