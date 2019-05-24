Cameron Jordan not worried about being paid like peers

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan keeps noticing defensive stars collecting gigantic new deals.

And while he’s got a strong case for an eventual extension, Jordan said wanting to stay with the Saints is about more than stacking up the next big contract.

Jordan has two years left on his five-year, $55 million extension, but the guys performing at his level are making about double that on average. And with a pair of All-Pro honors in the last two years, Jordan’s poised to eventually get a raise,

“All that can take care of itself. Honestly, I just want to be a Saints lifer. I want to go after this record by Rickey [Jackson],” Jordan said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “I would love to say, ‘Hey, I want a megadeal.’ I don’t really. I just want to be secure in my job. Now to be sure, do I need to be updated? No doubt. But do I want to be like, ‘Hey, I want to break Aaron Donald bank or go after Khalil Mack money even though I have better than Khalil Mack numbers in most categories?’ No. For me it’s all about just being around my team, making sure that my family and my team is gonna be my family and my team for as long as I can play.

“When it comes down to it, I feel like to miss out on training camp two years out is just no point. I feel like the Saints and I have a phenomenal repertoire, so why would I want to damage that? For me it’s not even about money; it’s about solidifying a legacy. It’s about pushing and furthering what I’m doing. And I love our team to the fact that I want to continue doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve gone through some 7-9 seasons, but we’ve gone through some great times as well.”

The 29-year-old Jordan’s on pace to catch Jackson. His 71.5 sacks are 43.5 behind Jackson’s 115, and Jordan has collected 25 in the last two seasons.

If he keeps playing the way he has, that is well within his reach. And the contract to put him more in line with his peers will likely follow.