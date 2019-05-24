Cedric Ogbuehi taking first-team reps at RT for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are expected to give second-round pick Jawaan Taylor every opportunity to win the starting right tackle job. But free agent Cedric Ogbuehi is taking all the first-team reps at the position in the team’s organized team activities.

Unprompted, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo praised Ogbuehi’s work this week.

“Cedric Ogbuehi is moving really, really well right now and playing well,” DeFilippo said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “Guys like that, I don’t want to say surprised you because I saw what he did on tape. It wasn’t really surprising, but it’s been pleasant to see his athleticism.”

The Bengals made Ogbuehi a first-round draft choice in 2015, and he started 25 of the 35 games he played in four seasons. Twelve of his starts were at right tackle.

His competition — Will Richardson, a fourth-round pick last year who injured his knee in October, and Taylor — have combined for zero NFL snaps.