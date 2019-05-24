Chris Simms and George W. Bush bonded in the Texas weight room

Getty Images

It’s not quite Stepbrothers, but it’s close.

During Friday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms told the tale of his friendship with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States.

Simms said that Bush used to work out in the Texas weight room when Simms played college football there, and that they would periodically chat (probably not about climate change). Simms believes he was one of the first to know that Bush would secure the 2000 election via order of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Simms also told a great story about a Tampa reunion several years later between the two. It’s worth the three minutes it will take to listen to it.

The story comes after Simms broke down former President Barack Obama’s form from his football throwing on Thursday, at an event in D.C. He spins it well, for someone who wasn’t born in the United States.