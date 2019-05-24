Corey Ballentine participates in OTAs

Getty Images

Corey Ballentine, the Giants rookie who was shot and injured just hours after he was drafted, is making good progress in his recovery.

Ballentine was on the field for position drills during Thursday’s Organized Team Activities, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

A cornerback from Washburn, Ballentine was selected in the sixth round of the draft. He went out to celebrate with his friend and college teammate Dwane Simmons, and both men were shot without provocation. Simmons died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.