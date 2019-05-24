Devonta Freeman: Feels good to have fun on the field again

AP

The 2018 season wasn’t an enjoyable one for Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

Freeman hurt his knee in the opener, missed three games and then suffered a season-ending groin injury in his return to the lineup. That was one of many injuries that helped sink the Falcons last year and it’s made Freeman appreciate being healthy enough for a full workload at organized team activities.

“It felt good just to be out here running around and having fun,” Freeman said, via the Associated Press. “This is fun. Just having fun running around brought back memories of when I was a kid, playing in the middle of the field. It was fun.”

Tevin Coleman was Freeman’s running mate for the last four years, but he left for the 49ers as a free agent. That should mean even more opportunities for Freeman to enjoy himself as long as he’s healthy enough to stay on the field.