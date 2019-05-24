Dom Capers looking forward to second go-round in Jacksonville

Getty Images

Dom Capers has been here before. Literally.

The longtime defensive coach has returned to the Jaguars this season as a senior defensive assistant, bringing his wealth of experience to a team with a solid supply of young talent. It’s his second turn in Jacksonville, after he was defensive coordinator there for two seasons (1999-2000) between his stints as head coach of the Panthers and Texans.

“This is a totally different role for me and I’m looking forward to it,” Capers told Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “I’ve been around enough staffs and put them together, so I know how important staff chemistry is. Hopefully, I have a good enough feel to figure out what my role will be and how I can contribute the most. Believe me, I have no agendas.”

The 68-year-old Capers was out of football last year after a nine-year run as Packers defensive coordinator. He’s coming in now to help coordinator Todd Wash, to offer an extra set of eyes and hints on game situations. And he’s back because he’s comfortable with the set-up, from executive Tom Coughlin (who hired him in 1999) to the condo nearby which he never sold.

“I just felt it had to be the right situation, around people that you knew and felt good about working around,” Capers said. “I got a little bit of a feel for things and I developed a comfort level. Doug [Marrone, the Jaguars head coach] has been great.

“I enjoy looking at personnel and trying to see how you can feature different guys in your scheme. Hopefully, I’ll be able to look at some of the opponents and maybe formulate some ideas and share them with [Wash].”

The last time he joined the Jaguars, they vaulted to the top of the league in sacks and points allowed and went to the AFC Championship Game. If that happens again, Capers may never leave Jacksonville again.