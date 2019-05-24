Dontrelle Inman expects to catch on quickly with the Patriots

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman expressed an interest in re-signing with the Colts before free agency started, but no deal materialized in Indianapolis and he was on the market for nearly two months before signing with the Patriots a couple of weeks ago.

Inman said that he was never “panicked or anything like that” by lingering in free agency that long because he knows that teams address needs at different times in the offseason. New England addressed their wide receiver needs in a few different ways, but still had an opening for Inman.

There have been many veteran free agents signed and discarded in short order by the Patriots because they couldn’t pick up the system, but Inman’s lack of panic extends to that front.

“It’s a top-notch organization,” Inman said, via the Boston Herald. “Concepts are concepts. Football is football. Names change, but you’re still running the same thing. Everybody in the league, it’s a copycat league, everybody runs the same thing.”

The Patriots know what they have in Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett, and first-round pick N'Keal Harry isn’t likely to be anywhere but on the roster as long as he’s healthy. The rest of the wide receiver group is less certain as they wait to see if Demaryius Thomas bounces back from a torn Achilles, if Josh Gordon is reinstated by the league and if Inman can can get a handle on the playbook.