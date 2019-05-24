Eric Weddle: I’m here to push John Johnson to the next level

Getty Images

When safety Eric Weddle signed with the Rams following his release by the Ravens earlier this year, he called it a “dream scenario” to return to Southern California after growing up and starting his NFL career there.

Joining the Rams isn’t just a homecoming tour, however. Weddle’s expected to play a big role on defense and he said this week that he can bring more value to the team by helping fellow safety John Johnson continue to develop.

“I’m here to push him to that next level. He’s got a chance to be an exceptional safety for a long time and I can see it in him,” Weddle said, via the team’s website. “He’s got to get there, so I’ll push him every day that’s for sure.”

Johnson moved into the starting lineup as a rookie in 2017 and contributed 119 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble to the defense in the regular season last year. He also came up with the interception of Drew Brees in overtime of the NFC Championship Game that set up the field goal that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl.

If Johnson takes a step forward and Weddle avoids a big slip in play at 34, safety should be a strength for the Rams this year.