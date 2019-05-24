Gerald McCoy wraps up visit with Browns; Ravens up next

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has wrapped up his first visit with a team since being released by the Buccaneers.

McCoy was in Cleveland to meet with the Browns on Friday and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the visit has come to an end. Cabot adds that talks about a contract will continue.

Talks will also presumably continue with other teams. There’s been a report that McCoy has drawn interest from 10 teams and other reports have put clubs like the Ravens, Bengals, Panthers and Colts in that group.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports McCoy is scheduled to visit with the Ravens on Tuesday after going home for Memorial Day weekend.

NFL Research noted on Friday that signing McCoy would give the Browns four former Pro Bowlers on their defensive line with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson already in place. The 2018 Jaguars, that 1982-83 Cowboys, 1980 Rams and 1970-74 Vikings have also entered seasons with four Pro Bowlers on their defensive line.