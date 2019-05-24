Golden Tate: I hope Eli to Daniel Jones turns out like Favre to Rodgers

AP

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is laying out the best-case scenario for the Giants replacing longtime franchise quarterback Eli Manning with rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones.

Tate said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s impressed with what he’s seen of Jones, and believes that for the Giants, the quarterback transition can be as successful as the one the Packers had when the went from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re hoping that he can respond to pressure. If Eli breaks a shoelace or something, he won’t even miss a beat,” Tate said of Jones. “The good news with Dan’s situation is he is sitting right behind a Hall of Fame-type quarterback, so he is going to have an opportunity to learn some incredible tools that can help him in the future. So I hope it’s kind of like that Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers kind of situation, eventually.”

There are, however, some major differences between the Giants’ current situation and the Packers’ situation when Rodgers took the reins from Favre. For starters, the Packers were a good team when Favre left: He led Green Bay to a 13-3 record and NFC Championship Game appearance in his final season with the Packers. The Giants have gone 3-13 and 5-11 the last two years and aren’t expected to be very good this year, either.

And, frankly, Manning isn’t as good a quarterback as Favre was, and Jones is highly unlikely to be as good as Rodgers. The comparison may show Tate’s optimism, but it’s not a particularly apt comparison.