Jason Pierre-Paul posts first photos since car accident

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is wearing a neck brace and smiling in the first photos he’s posted since suffering a neck injury in a car accident earlier this month.

Pierre-Paul was injured in a one-car accident in South Florida and is now reportedly following a recovery plan that will not include surgery. Reports have pegged the timeline of his recovery to five or six months and potentially leave the team with a decision to make about his roster status.

The photos show a grinning Pierre-Paul and his father along with a caption that suggests “you can always find a reason to smile” when going through tough times.

Pierre-Paul’s injury is one of several big developments on the defensive line in Tampa. The team released Gerald McCoy and signed Ndamukong Suh in a swap of defensive tackles this week, so Pierre-Paul will be playing alongside someone new when he’s ready to return to the field.