Jets ask to speak with Champ Kelly for G.M. opening

The Jets are trying to find a General Manager to pair with Adam Gase, and they want to talk to a guy with ties to their coach from his days with Denver.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets have asked to speak with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

Kelly worked with Gase in Denver, and has been with the Bears the last two seasons.

They’ve also asked for permission to speak with Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, who was one of the first names linked to the job.