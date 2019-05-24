Le’Veon Bell to Adam Gase: Let’s get it coach

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell was among the topics of conversation at Jets head coach Adam Gase’s press conference on Thursday and Bell was paying attention to what Gase had to say.

Gase was asked about reports that he feels the team overpaid for Bell and whether he’d consider trading him now that he’s the interim General Manager in the wake of Mike Maccagnan’s ouster. Gase called the trade notion “ridiculous” and said that everyone with the team was excited to have Bell on the roster.

Bell took note of a tweet relaying those comments. The running back responded positively with emojis and a message of “let’s get it coach.”

Gase also said that he’s been in “constant contact” with Bell about his training program as Bell is working out on his own at the moment. Bell shared a video of one of those workouts shortly after his response to Gase’s comments and he’s expected to stick to that plan until next month’s mandatory minicamp.