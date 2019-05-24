Michael Thomas willing to be patient for payday

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is going to get paid. Perhaps soon. Certainly a lot.

But the idea of not going through OTAs didn’t occur to Thomas, who has a valid claim as one of the league’s most underpaid players.

“I’m a football player first — I like being at work,” Thomas told Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “So it wasn’t really hard to make a decision.”

Thomas is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and will make a (relatively) paltry $1.15 million. With the franchise tag a possibility, he could have forced their hand this offseason by withholding his services, but he’s choosing to trust the Saints.

“I feel pretty certain that everything will get taken care of and handled professionally,” he said. “This is how I approach the game and how I show up to work the same way, and everything else will take care of itself.”

As long as he’s fortunate enough to stay healthy, the payday will doubtless come. The All-Pro wideout has caught 321 passes in his first three seasons, the most for any player in their first three. Odell Beckham Jr. is second on that list with 288. And Beckham’s working on a five-year, $90 million contract, and stars haven’t gotten any cheaper.