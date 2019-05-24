Ndamukong Suh still in France but signs contract

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh remains on vacation in France, but he signed his one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Jeanna Laine of ESPN reports.

Tampa Bay waived cornerback David Rivers to get Suh on the 90-player roster.

Suh will fly to Tampa next week for a physical, according to Laine.

It is not known whether he will practice with the Bucs next week, but they hold their mandatory minicamp June 4-6.

The defensive tackle, a five-time Pro Bowler, will join his third team in three seasons. He spent five seasons in Detroit, three in Miami and was with the Rams last year.

He replaces Gerald McCoy in Tampa.