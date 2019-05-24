NFL hopes ban on Oklahoma drill trickles down to all levels of football

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
The NFL’s decision to tell coaches to stop using the Oklahoma drill in practice isn’t just about preventing NFL players from getting hurt. It’s also about the safety of the game at all levels.

Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay said the Oklahoma drill — a longtime staple of summer football practice at all levels of the sport — tends to feature the kinds of repeated head-to-head collisions that the league wants to encourage coaches at every level to limit.

“I think for me, what I liked the most about trying to eliminate some of these drills is hopefully the message it sends downstream to youth football, to high school football, to college football,” McKay said. “It will be their choice to see what they do with some of these drills. But, I would tell you some of these drills exist in high school football in a big way and I am not sure these drills are necessary.”

The Oklahoma drill was once beloved by players and coaches alike, but it’s increasingly viewed as a drill whose risks outweigh the rewards — and a drill that will not be part of football at any level for much longer.

12 responses to “NFL hopes ban on Oklahoma drill trickles down to all levels of football

  1. How do you learn to tackle properly when you take out all the tackling drills teaching the proper technique?

    I mean honestly the saying practice makes perfect is around for a reason.

  3. I’ll be glad when they get rid of blocking and tackling altogether.
    I mean, it’s all so violent.
    Sniff.

  4. if only we could come up with a way to stop these guys from using their bodies as weapons and start actual tackling….
    there is a reason that Bill Belichik never, NEVER signs / plays people that can’t wrap up and tackle.
    Lose the pads and helmets and force these guys to learn the art of wrapping up… (pssst, head to the side) and concussions will disappear form the game

  6. It’s been my experience that players at all levels need high impact practice to get their bodies use to the hits. Removing high impact drills will likely cause players to be less conditioned for impact hits in the game.

    It’s been also my experience that most of an Oklahoma drill is practically sumo wrestling. It’s only the initial impact that is the problem.

    Why not implement modified Oklahoma drills that gradually increases the impact as well as focuses on avoiding helmet to helmet impact. Helmet impact going to happen….you can’t avoid it….but at least you can coach them in these drill to initiate impact with their head the side. This way you teach the players proper technique while getting their bodies ready for impact football.

  7. The softer they make the game the easier it is to achieve parity. This has zero to do with “player safety”

  9. I’m all for player safety, but you have to have drills to determine who is good at football, Right. Those drills really separated who was tough from who was not. I guess nowadays teams can just play really intense games of patty cake to see who is tough.

  11. The offensive player is just as much or more to blame than the defensive player. Defensive players launch because it’s the only way to not be the one taking the brunt of the tackling blow from the runner lowering their head with steam.

