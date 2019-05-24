No news is no bad news dump

Getty Images

The Friday of Memorial Day weekend represents one of the prime receptacles for news that whoever generated it would rather no one notice. Three days loom of barbecues and swimming pools and dramatically reduced consumption or generation of media, and by the time Tuesday rolls around, the issue ideally will get far less attention than if it had been revealed during a normal work week.

This year, the NFL gave us nothing on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. No drug suspensions. No PED suspensions. No Personal Conduct Policy suspensions. No high-profile departures from the league office or any of its teams. Nothing.

Which presumably is good news. When there’s so little bad news that there’s nothing to throw into the most obvious place to deposit bad news, that’s not too bad.

Of course, that doesn’t mean bad news won’t be coming. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, every Friday presents a chance to drop something unfavorable to an unsuspecting public in the hopes it goes unnoticed.