Rams happy to have Aaron Donald in offseason program

AP

The Rams aren’t accustomed to seeing Aaron Donald this time of year. This marks the first time in Sean McVay’s tenure as head coach that the defensive tackle has attended organized team activities.

“It’s nice having him around this time of year,” McVay said, via the team website. “I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed him.”

Donald attended only the team’s mandatory minicamp in 2017 while hoping for a long-term contract extension. He skipped the entire offseason program last year, including the mandatory minicamp, before signing a long-term deal in August.

The two-time defending defensive player of the year has brought an energy to the Rams this offseason.

“He brings that intensity to the D-line,” Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said. “He’s pushing us in the weight room, just to get better. I appreciate that he’s out here because that’s a big-name guy. Usually you see them, they’re doing their own thing. But he’s out here working, working with us and getting better — so we appreciate that.”