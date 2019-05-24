Report: Gerald McCoy drawing interest from 10 teams, offers reaching $11 million a year

Getty Images

Being released in May hasn’t seemingly limited the market for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, McCoy has drawn interest from 10 teams with offers coming in up to $11 million per season. The amount of interest has reportedly “overwhelmed” McCoy and he appreciates the decision by the Glazer family to release him when they did.

McCoy will visit the Cleveland Browns on Friday. The Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts are among teams reportedly interested in McCoy as well.

While the market could have potentially been even more robust if McCoy was available during the opening stages of free agency, with ten teams vying for his services it would seem McCoy can still command a pretty lucrative deal.

McCoy racked up 54.5 sacks as an interior lineman during his nine seasons in Tampa Bay.