Report: Raiders to “host” Packers in preseason in Winnipeg

Getty Images

The summer wind is a Blue Bomber just doesn’t have the same ring to it, but the Raiders are headed to Winnipeg.

According to Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press, the Raiders and Packers are finalizing details to play their preseason game at Winnipeg’s IG Field this summer.

The Raiders knew it wasn’t going to be in Oakland, but were scrambling for a location and playing it in Green Bay was reportedly considered as well, along with other locations in Canada.

Winnipeg’s CFL team is on the road that week (at Edmonton, if you’re scoring at home), so there’s no schedule conflict.

“We’re optimistic that we can secure this game,” Blue Bombers senior director of public and player relations Darren Cameron said. “It’s looking good and we’re working towards that game but at this point there’s nothing more we can comment on.”

The Raiders will only play eight games in Oakland this year, since they’re also giving up a home regular season game to go to London to host the Bears.