Sam Darnold will “forever be grateful” to Mike Maccagnan

AP

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold met with the media on Thursday for the first time since Mike Maccagnan was fired as the team’s General Manager and shared his thoughts about the departure of the man who traded up to take him with the third overall pick of the 2018 draft.

Darnold said he will “forever be grateful” to Maccagnan for making that move, which the quarterback described as a “life-changing experience.” Darnold’s had over a week to get used to the new state of affairs with the Jets, though, and getting used to a new offense has taken precedence over laments for the former G.M.

“This week it was definitely a process,” Darnold said, via the team’s website. “That’s the word I would use to describe it and it’s going to be throughout OTAs and this little minicamp. But we understand that as an offense. We’ve just got to be able to stack good days on top of good days and see what happens.”

The Jets haven’t hired a new General Manager yet, but anyone who gets the job will be likelier to succeed if Darnold’s stack of good days grows into a tower by the end of the 2019 season.