Steelers have practiced using James Conner, Jaylen Samuels in backfield together

As they try to replace Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers will be using multiple running backs. They may be using multiple running backs at the same time.

Via Sarah K. Spencer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers practiced this week with both James Conner (pictured) and Jaylen Samuels in the backfield at the same time.

“We did a little bit of it [last season], but we didn’t really run it in a game, so I guess this year we’re going to try and put that a little more in the offense,” Samuels said, via Spencer. “I think that could be kind of special with me and [Conner] in the backfield. Me and him in the game, period. We’re just building on from that right now. . . . He’s more of a runner and a catcher, as well, but I can get outside and run routes, as well. To have that dual threat with me and him in the game, it could be really scary for defenses.”

Conner, who emerged last year as a potent offensive weapon during Bell’s full-season holdout, looks forward to being on the field with Samuels.

“It’s something we’ve had in for a little while, but I think we’re going to use it a little more this year, and I’m excited about it because we’re both really talented,” Conner said. “So it kind of puts the defense in a mix of who they really want to pay attention to because he’s shown what he can do.”

Samuels exploded onto the scene in a Week 15 win over the Patriots. With Conner out due to injury, Samuels rushed for 142 yards on 19 carries, adding 30 more yards on two catches.

The Steelers also have added rookie Benny Snell to the mix, a battering ram who has extolled the virtues of “Benny Snell football.” G.M. Kevin Colbert has indicated that, despite having three viable options at tailback, any of them could potentially become the new workhorse, depending on performance.