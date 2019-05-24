Which fan base most deserves a playoff win?

Getty Images

In honor (there’s no honor in it, I suppose) of the Lions going 10,000 days (now 10,001) without winning a playoff game, Friday’s PFT Live had a draft in honor (again, no honor in it) of the NFL’s fan bases that most deserve a playoff win.

Simms and I picked three teams each. He went first. He blew it right out of the gates.

Some of you may be surprised by the selections. One specific fan base could be stunned by my second-round pick.

If you’re in a long-suffering fan base (and you know who you are), check out the video. If you’re in a long-suffering fan base that gets omitted from the video, all we can say is something you’re surely used to hearing: Better luck next year.