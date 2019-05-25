Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner sued for domestic violence

Getty Images

Brandon Browner, a former NFL cornerback and key player in Super Bowl XLIX, already is spending eight years in prison for attempted murder. He now has another legal problem.

Via TMZ.com, a former girlfriend has sued Browner for multiple alleged acts of domestic violence. She claims, among other things, that he hit her across the face, that he knocked her unconscious on a different occasion, and that he caused her face to suffer rug burn on yet another occasion.

She also claims that Browner attacked her while she slept on more than one occasion, and that a month before the attempted murder that put him in prison he broke into her home and pinned her to a couch for 15 minutes.

Browner, 34, won consecutive Super Bowls with the Seahawks and Patriots. His recognition of the goal-line pass at the conclusion of Super Bowl XLIX prevented a Seahawks receiver from executing a pick of cornerback Malcolm Butler, allowing Butler to intercept Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and seal the championship.

Undrafted in 2005, a successful stint in Canada caught Seattle’s eye in 2011. Browner then spent three years with the Seahawks, one with the Patriots, one with the Saints, and a final season with Seattle in 2016.