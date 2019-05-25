Is Amari Cooper waiting for Julio Jones to do a deal?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
The Cowboys want to sign receiver Amari Cooper to a long-term deal, but the negotiations apparently are going nowhere. That’s possibly because Cooper is curious about where another receiver’s effort to get a long-term deal ends up.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram contends that the Cowboys believe Cooper is waiting to see what Julio Jones gets from the Falcons before finalizing a deal in Dallas. And that makes plenty of sense.

Jones could become the highest-paid receiver in the league, and that would definitely impact the Cooper negotiations. Indeed, the Cowboys may be trying to base Cooper’s deal on the $13.924 million that he’s due to make this year and the franchise tag (at least $17 million) in 2020, which works out to $31 million or so over the all-important first two years, an average of $15.5 million annually. If Jones gets more than $18 million per year in new money on his extension in Atlanta, Cooper may aim higher than the formula generated by his first-round option year and the franchise tag.

Cooper also has other leverage when it comes to maximizing his compensation. The Cowboys traded a first-round pick to get him, and they publicly (and repeatedly) have declared that he’s their 2019 first-round pick. Even if those comments came with tongue partially planted in cheek, the Cowboys surely didn’t surrender a first-round selection for roughly 1.5 seasons with Cooper.

Then there’s the fact that Cooper performed very well during his time with the Cowboys, energizing the passing game and actually making the first-round pick they gave up to get him seem to be too light.

From Cooper’s perspective, what’s the rush? He has a fully-guaranteed salary of $13.924 million in 2019, and at a minimum he’ll either become a free agent or receive the franchise tag in 2020. As long as he’s willing to carry the risk of injury and/or ineffectiveness for one more season, Cooper holds most of the cards.

13 responses to “Is Amari Cooper waiting for Julio Jones to do a deal?

  1. Cooper is no Julio Jones. This trend of massively overpaying solid to solidly above average players to the point of making them among the highest paid at their position based simply on how recently teams signed them needs to stop.

  2. Maybe they didn’t intend to give up a 1st round pick for a guy to only have him 1.5 years but they should have thought about that before trading for him. Who didn’t see this coming? Apparently everyone but the Jones’s.

    Given his track record how can you pay him Julio Jones type numbers, especially when you consider all the other players they have to pay (Zeke, Dak, the OL) in addition to their other big signing this off-season. They wanted Dez Bryant to take a paycut because he was too expensive. How can they then turn around and give Cooper $30M+ over two years (and who knows how much more for longer)?

    This has all the makings of the Le’Veon Bell situation last year. Cooper could just sit out if he doesn’t get a deal and hopefully hit the open market next year. I’m not sure what the rules are and if that’s possible. However, if he thinks another team is going to give him Julio Jones type money he’s going to get the same surprise Bell did.

  3. Cooper wanting more than Julio freakin’ Jones, lol

    Still don’t like the Mack trade, but Cooper for a 1st was a smart piece of business.

  5. Wait, Jones I’d holding out again for more money? Didn’t he do that last year and the year before too? Then of course AB and OBJ will be crying for more as well. Unbelievable.

  8. skunkb3ar says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:54 am
    Cooper is no Julio Jones. This trend of massively overpaying solid to solidly above average players to the point of making them among the highest paid at their position based simply on how recently teams signed them needs to stop.
    Actually Cooper is 6 years younger than Julio and should still have a career that is trending upward. A Julio contract should be the minimum that Amari should consider.

  9. I love that the Cowboys boxed them selves in, giving up a 1st round pick for a half season tryout. And now have to pay through the nose.
    The Raiders made out like bandits.

    Cooper hasn’t proven he’s elite, but who can blame him for using whatever leverage he has to get paid.

  10. Teams are going to study every inch of film on this guy before they pay out big bucks. Just need to find one coach who can convince his GM that he’d be able to motivate this guy to give a better effort than what they see on tape. There are some inexperienced GMs out there, so there’s still hope.

  11. >> If Jones gets more than $18 million per year in new money on his extension in Atlanta, Cooper may aim higher than the formula generated by his first-round option year and the franchise tag.

    Except Cooper isn’t elite, and can’t justify that.
    Either trade him or tag him in 2020.
    Then either tag him again or let him walk.

    The team takes far less risk that way.

  13. How can you hate the Mack trade? Gruden wasn’t planning on being any good for a couple years so why sink massive money into a middle of his career linebacker. It was a no brainer move.

