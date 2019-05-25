Raiders add 20 suites to new stadium as bait for Super Bowls

The new Raiders stadium will be more expensive than previously believed. But by only $40 million.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this relative drop in the bucket (given the $1.8 billion total price tag) will cover among other things the addition of 20 suites. The 20 suites are aimed at sweetening the effort to host Super Bowls at the new venue.

“The more suites you have, the better opportunity you have to bid for the Super Bowl,” Raiders president Mark Badain told the Review-Journal. “So we wanted to be responsive to the NFL, as we’re working on a bid for the 2025 Super Bowl.”

Translation: As the Raiders work with the league to secure the 2025 Super Bowl, the league has said, “Maybe it would be a good idea to add 20 suites.”

The stadium is now expected to have 128 total suites.

The Raiders will pay the full $40 million in overages, which also will cover the creation of a 26,000-square-foot field-level club area (which can hold up to 800 fans) and various upgrades to the appearance and functionality of the stadium.

Boosting the ability to pony up the extra money is the fact that nearly $290 million in PSLs have been sold for the new stadium. Any proceeds exceeding that amount will be devoted to the overall stadium project.

  1. So you design a stadium for the benefit of connected people in the off chance a super bowl is played there, and make it worse for you fans who regularly attend 8 games a year.

    Why even bother going? Just watch on TV. Especially if they ruin the tailgating experience.

  2. That’s awesome. I can’t wait for football in Vegas. They’ll pack every inch of that stadium every time. Wow, $290 million already sold in PSLs. I thought someone said the Raiders didn’t have any money. There’s still time to jump on the bandwagon.

  3. the cheapest suites there already were $500k for the season down by the endzone. They are all sold out…this does not include playoffs, concerts, shows, etc…..it’s all about th casinos, and they want a super bowl for sure.

  5. The super bowl should be passed around like the MLB All-Star Game.

    This one-dimensional, warm weather, hermetically sealed, pass happy,
    anti-defense, type of football is unnatural.

  6. I would be shocked if they were not already getting one. LA already has on planned and they are not even done yet. You see that is part of the equation they use to blackmail cities. The old city get screwed and the new city gets it all. New stadiums Superbowl’s. So save your money your getting a Superbowl.

