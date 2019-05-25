Tom Brady working out with N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman

Getty Images

Tom Brady is skipping the Patriots’ Organized Team Activities, but he’s still working out with teammates.

Brady posted on Instagram pictures of himself working out with Patriots wide receivers N'Keal Harry and Julian Edelman.

Although Brady often skips voluntary work, citing his preference to spend time with family and to work with his personal trainer Alex Guerrero, there’s never any doubt that he’ll show up ready to go when the time comes. Edelman will be the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver this year, and Harry is the first-round draft pick, and so Brady is getting work in with them even if he’s not at the facility.

Brady, who will be 42 in August, has already done more after age 40 than any other quarterback in NFL history. He attributes that success in old age to the work he does off the field.