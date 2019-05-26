Allen Hurns continues his rehab from gruesome injury

Getty Images

After Allen Hurns gruesome lower leg injury in the postseason, some wondered whether he would ever return from such a serious injury. Then, the Cowboys signed Randall Cobb in free agency, prompting questions about Hurns’ future with the team.

Hurns continues rehabbing a dislocated left ankle and a fractured left fibula, and the Cowboys are going to give him an opportunity to win a job.

“Allen’s doing great,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said last week. “He is a true pro and just going about it the right way every day, and he’s made tremendous progress. He’s been working with our rehab guys, [athletic trainer] Britt Brown, and he’s just done a fantastic job. We’ll just continue to be deliberate with him coming back. Obviously, a very serious injury, but he’s made great progress and really looks good.”

The Cowboys expect Hurns to return at some point in training camp.

Hurns, 27, caught only 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in his first season in Dallas, and because the team can save $5 million in cap space with his release, he still could become the odd-man out at the position.