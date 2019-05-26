Andy Reid: I don’t know if Chris Jones, Chiefs are talking

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has not been with the Chiefs for their voluntary work this offseason as he does the contract dance we’ve seen many players do over the years.

Jones is headed into the final year of his rookie deal and is looking to cash in on a 15.5-sack 2018 season with a long-term deal that pays him much more than the $1.2 million he’s set to make in 2019. Head coach Andy Reid didn’t have much of an update about where things stand on the negotiating front when he spoke to the media last Thursday.

“I don’t know that, I don’t how they’re talking,” Reid said. “Or are you talking about me? I haven’t talked to him. We just go, if you’re here, you get better. If you’re not, you don’t.”

The Chiefs have made some significant changes on defense this offseason by bringing in players like Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor. Jones remains an essential piece of the puzzle, though, and getting him back on the field will be a step in the right direction for Kansas City.