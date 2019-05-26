Anthony Barr will stay put at linebacker for the Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Anthony Barr not only will remain in Minnesota this year, but he also will remain at the position he has played throughout his NFL career.

Via Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Barr will not be moving from linebacker to defensive end.

“He’ll be a linebacker,” coach Mike Zimmer told Hartman. “We’re doing a few different things defensively so you’ll get a chance to see how it looks, but we’re going to make a few changes with some of the things schematically just from our offseason study.”

Generally speaking, Zimmer feels very good about the second line of Minnesota’s defense.

“[Eric] Kendricks is a good player, Barr is a good player, [Ben] Gedeon is a good player,” Zimmer said. “We drafted the kid from USC [Cameron Smith] and so far he looks good, we kind of like him. We have Devonte Downs, who was basically redshirted last year so we’ll see how he is. Eric Wilson played a lot last year. I think we’ll be OK.”

The defense was better than OK last year, but the team’s overall performance wasn’t good enough to make it to the playoffs. That has created a greater sense of urgency on both sides of the ball in 2019.

“Just having a disappointing end to last year, I think guys are more on point and looking forward to practicing at a good pace,” Barr told Hartman.

They’ll hope to be playing at a better pace, and the challenge will be to get off to a great start with a schedule that is favorable in that it doesn’t require the not-ready-for-prime-time-in-2018 Vikings to play in prime time in 2019 until Week Eight. By then, the Vikings and everyone else will have an idea regarding whether Minnesota will perform more like the team did in 2017.

  1. One could say they’re “all in” this year – given that they couldn’t offer coffee to the players if they had to fit it under the cap.

  2. Those two players are more than “good”. The key will be Shamar and Everson. If those two are “good” then the defense will be great.

  3. Barr is a good LB. It’s too bad my Packers don’t have him. I just hope he doesn’t break Aaron. Again. That was terrible.

  5. Before Kubiak got sick his teams thrived on a strong defense and a play action offense. Manning put up 50 TD’s and went to two and won a super bowl with a rubber band arm. The Vikings are built just like those teams. I don’t think the rest of the league will be prepared for it. With the offense they’re going to see. The Vikings have talent and depth at almost every position. With the stellar draft this team is stacked. I think the Vikings are going to put up huge offensive numbers and the defense will play off of that success and be the #1 scoring defense much like chicago last year. They’ll be this years Chiefs and probably snatch my heart out again loosing the NFCCG.

  8. In a pass-happy league, he may see the field very infrequently. They use tape of him in drop-back pass coverage, to show how NOT to do it.

