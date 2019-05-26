Ben Watson suspended four games

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 26, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots tight end Ben Watson will serve a four-game suspension to start the season.

Watson himself made the announcement on Facebook, saying that he began using testosterone this offseason at a doctor’s suggestion. Testosterone is a legal prescription medication but is also a banned substance under the NFL’s PED policy, and Watson says he is suspended for using it briefly after he retired from the Saints and before he came out of retirement with the Patriots.

“After my contract expired last March I told my doctors I was finished playing, went through a series of medical tests and was prescribed Bio Identical Testosterone Cypionate to assist in healing my body and mind,” Watson wrote. “On March 29, nine days after I started therapy, I was randomly tested under our substance policies. I complied out of habit, never thinking in that moment I’d want to come back. In late April, some clubs expressed interest in me playing and after much deliberation and prayer, I decided I wanted to return. Considering myself previously retired, I had forgotten all about my test in March until I got a letter on May 3rd saying my results were positive. I was devastated and for obvious reasons did not want to proceed. At that point I knew that my decision to return to play would include a four game suspension and I immediately discussed this new development with the clubs. Ultimately I decided to pursue another year and on May 9 the Patriots offered me a contract in spite of these circumstances.”

Watson says he realizes the rules are what they are and accepts the suspension.

“I respect the regulations that have been collectively bargained to promote fairness on the field of play and accept the discipline associated with my infraction,” Watson said.

The 38-year-old Watson can still participate in all offseason work but will have to be away from the team for the first four weeks of the regular season. His first game back on the field will be October 6 at Washington.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Ben Watson suspended four games

  4. THAT is how you deal with this. No blaming anybody, no victimhood, none of the typical BS that most of the other players try to do. Just laid out the facts and accepted the consequences.

  7. Good grief, the guy didn’t even plan that he was going to play again when he accepted the prescription. Some of you idiots should think about going through all his body has as a 38 year old NFL player, but obviously you’re trolls who just care about hating on an organization you’re jealous of.

  9. What a crock. Why submit to the testing if you decided you were done playing? Period. His story doesn’t add up.

    On a related note, why is testosterone banned? Does it make you run faster or jump higher? Or just heal faster and perform better in the bedroom? And isn’t it something we naturally have which just declines as you age? So supplementing would be like taking vitamin D when you don’t get enough sun. Should penicillin be banned for helping you fight off bacterial infection faster than you would otherwise? I like the idea of players healing faster using a natural substance our body naturally produces. How can that be bad? TELL ME ROGER, HOW CAN THAT BE BAD???

  10. He’ll get plenty of sympathy as it was known he’d officially retired – and he was prescribed it. But I get that you can’t make exceptions because lots of older FAs would use it as an excuse.

  13. When he said new England hasn’t changed, he wasn’t lying. And to the comments about trolls? Check out the comment sections on other teams articles and you’ll find they’re loaded with comments from patriot trolls. Quit crying. They’re just jokes.

  14. The dude deserves respect for his actions. It also brings up a possibly very grey area on testing a retired player. If it were brought to trial and he was tested while Officially retired….hmmm
    BUT this dude just gained a lot of respect from me by MANNING up!

  16. But…Watson is such a “great” guy…
    What does De Smith say about this? I dare someone in the MEDIA to ask him and/or his NFLPA cronies.
    I hope the Patriots are refunded 4 game checks from his contract and get part of his bonus back.

  18. Some of you people have the reading comprehension of a gnat.

    It was proscribed by a doctor after he left the Saints when he didn’t think he’d be playing again and didn’t care squat about the NFL policies. Had nothing to do with the Pats.

  19. FinFan68 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:01 pm
    THAT is how you deal with this. No blaming anybody, no victimhood, none of the typical BS that most of the other players try to do. Just laid out the facts and accepted the consequences.

    As a Patriots fan, thank you for not bashing him for being a divisional rival and seeing it as it is. Always a good match up with your Fins(as seen this past season)

  20. Respect the way he’s handling this. No vague “I made a mistake” statement or acting like he has no idea what happened. Just a simple here’s what I did, I accept the consequences. Wish more guys would be honest like that.

  22. Diehard82 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    What a crock. Why submit to the testing if you decided you were done playing? Period. His story doesn’t add up.
    ==========================================
    Exactly! He had no desire to play anymore, but the NFL says “pee into a cup for us” and you just do it? No. He knew he wanted to play some more but just misjudged the timing of the test or he thought that because he had a prescription it would be OK.

  23. You guys and your jealousy are pathetic. There’s not ONE team that doesn’t have a player that’s been suspended. Those who live in glass houses…….
    Get a life guys.

  24. I don’t know NFL policy as to how they judge PED’s. I’m not sticking up for this guy or anyone else, but maybe they could find a testosterone level or pattern instead of a blanket policy that all NFL players are supposed to know the chemical background of every enhancement product on the market and sold in retail stores. That doesn’t apply here, but clearly, a medical doctor ran tests on Watson and did what he thought was best to a patient instead of an active NFL player. Yeah, that would cause a slippery slope though with scrupulous doctors. At least Watson was honest.

  25. Relax. The Pats knew about this in advance of signing him.
    If that turns out to be untrue, someone will say so.

    Give the guy some slack, doesn’t sound like he was dishonest about it.

  26. Diehard82 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:12 pm
    What a crock. Why submit to the testing if you decided you were done playing? Period. His story doesn’t add up.

    On a related note, why is testosterone banned?

    ===
    You seriously do not know?

  27. harrisonhits2 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:20 pm
    Some of you people have the reading comprehension of a gnat.

    It was proscribed by a doctor after he left the Saints when he didn’t think he’d be playing again and didn’t care squat about the NFL policies. Had nothing to do with the Pats.

    12 5 Rate This

    ———————

    Goodell.

    All the more reason to not it be an offense.

    It is just unreal to see Goodell try so hard. He has suspended Pats players every year now for years and it has backfired. His cheating is almost like a bad omen for the haters.

    Sad but comical.

    Ever notice how none of the other leagues see this from the commissioner?

  28. patswinyoucry says:
    May 26, 2019 at 6:10 pm
    Didn’t take the trolls long.
    ——————–
    You know, you’re right. As often as this type of stuff happens from the Patriots you would think fans would just consider this common practice from them and just accept it for what it is, The Patriot Way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!